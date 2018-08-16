The Aug. 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Douglas County Mosquito Abatement will be flying over western Carson Valley this morning spraying for mosquitoes. I read a study that dry spells make mosquitoes more aggressive, and I've got the bites to prove it.

Unveiling of Gardnerville Station has been postponed until its actual completion. Tonight is the wine walk in downtown Gardnerville, so there will be some refreshments there, at least.

The party is at Harvey's this afternoon for discussion of the new vacation home rentals ordinance. The big deal for us is whether commissioners extend the ordinance to East Fork. The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Emerald Bay Room. It will not be live streamed.

Commissioners will also discuss whether to appoint an interim county manager as Larry Werner's departure date approaches at the end of this month.

The haze will be back today with a high temperature of 91 degrees and the wind out of the southwest 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.