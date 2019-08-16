The Aug. 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s officially Lillian Virgin Finnegan Day as proclaimed by Douglas County commissioners. The unveiling of the statue memorializing 100 years of volunteer effort on behalf of Nevada’s oldest town is 6 p.m. today in Genoa. It promises to be quite the ceremony. Candy Dance itself is Sept. 28-29.

The Carson Valley Inn is celebrating its 35thanniversary today and Saturday with the Minden Moo, which includes a mechanical bull riding competition and line dancing this afternoon, and the Nevada Antique Tractor Show on Saturday. There’s a concert on Saturday evening. Most of the action is at TJ’s Corral.

If you’re looking to whiff more engine oil, head out to the Fairgrounds 4 p.m. Saturday for the Carson Valley Spectacular truck and tractor pull. Put on by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club you can get tickets at Les Schwab or online at http://www.ticketor.com/csspulling

Minden-Tahoe Airport is so self-sufficient, that it dealt itself out of the annual poker game for the quarter-cent sales tax that includes it in the name. The parks, airport and library tax was approved by voters in 1998. The airport has never taken its portion, which mostly supports the library and supplements the parks department.

The reorganization of the Library staff was approved to more evenly distribute responsibilities and change the reporting structure. And it happened to save $41 and didn’t alter the number of employees working for the library.

The heat was the headline at last night’s Wine Walk in Gardnerville. It was a degree off from the hottest day of the year so far with 95 degrees at the airport.

The forecast for today calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 94 degrees. The Zephyr will return with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

