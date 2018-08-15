The Aug. 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Using mostly grants, Gardnerville transformed an old gas station into a visitor's center and meeting location over the past four years. Gardnerville Station will officially open 4:30 p.m. today. I'm told there will be snacks.

A 10-unit subdivision was approved along Centerville on Tuesday by Douglas County Planning Commissioners. I'll sort out the rest of that meeting this morning and provided a more full report.

The driver of a pickup that went over the side of Kingsbury Grade on Sunday was transported but didn't sustain any injuries in the collision. No information has been provided about the second pickup that had been down there for a while.

It looks like we managed to avoid any major fires from Tuesday's thunderstorms. There were a few reports of smoke, which I can't really say were unfounded, as there was smoke everywhere, but they didn't turn out to be fires.

Today there's a chance of showers after 1 p.m., but otherwise sunny skies with a high of 91 degrees. Wind would be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

