The Aug. 15 R-C Morning Report

A photo of the diorama depicting pioneer Genoa at the Nevada State Museum. Not all the gems in that place are rocks. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Minden-Tahoe Airport will use a $2.6 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to start Phase 1 of its Taxiway Z project, if county commissioners agree today. The county’s portion of the total project cost of $2.78 million is $173,314.

The Douglas County Public Library is seeking a personnel reorganization that will end up saving $41. County commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. today in Stateline. The meeting times out at around one hour.

The Dixon fire continues to burn in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness pumping out an occasional puff of smoke. It has grown to all of nine acres in two weeks since it was first spotted on July 28.

Today is the Third Thursday Wine Walk in Gardnerville, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Register at the Gardnerville Station in the S Curve or Big Daddy’s Bicycles. Newbies cost $20, while those with glasses from previous Wine Walks pay $15.

After the Wine Walk, folks are gathering at Heritage Park for dessert and coffee at 7 p.m.

The high hit 95 degrees on Wednesday at Minden-Tahoe Airport and could climb up to 96 degrees today, which would tie it for the hottest day this year. The record for today is 102, just to maintain perspective. Expect the wind to pick up 5-10 mph this afternoon out of the northeast.

