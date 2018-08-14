The Aug. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” There are three requests before planning commissioners for modifications to the Nevada Northwest Plan located north of Highway 395 between Lucerne and Ironwood in Minden. That's all near where the county approved master plan amendments for multi-family last year. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. in their chambers in the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. Minden

With the smoke clearing a little, Douglas County Mosquito Abatement will take to the skies to cover 1,000 acres behind Westwood, Walley's and Genoa Lakes Resort Course with mosquito adulticide on Thursday morning. Go get those suckers.

It's been quiet on the fire front these last few days in Nevada at least. Let's hope it isn't the calm before the storm. California looks to be getting a handle on its big fires, which is slowing down the smoke a little. Air's nearly down to the moderate range this morning.

There's a chance we'll see thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.