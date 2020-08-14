The Aug. 14, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Sunflowers seem to glow in the right light.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Community coronavirus testing is 8-11 a.m. at Douglas High School in Minden. They have yet to run out of tests at one of these things, so there’s no reason to turn up at 7 a.m.

Tahoe emergency services folks are saying it’s like a weekend every day up at the Lake, so I imagine this weekend will be more like the Fourth of July. Both states’ highway patrols are making it snow parking tickets up there, so watch where you park.

It sounds like $3.2 million in work will begin soon on Centerville Lane between Foothill and Highway 88. Sierra Nevada Construction was the low bidder on the project that went before the Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday.

I’ve nothing official about any demonstrations on Saturday. It sounds like the Lake Tahoe folks are onto something else, like fighting over bears and the huge influx of tourists.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms through the weekend, generally around 5-8 p.m. The high temperature today is supposed to hit 93 degrees climbing to 96 on Saturday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com