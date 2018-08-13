The Aug. 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” There is no rock and roll song for the first day of school that I know of, so here's goes.

It's the first day of school and the buses are rollin'

The teachers are ready, parents cajolin'

To get the kids out of bed and out of the door

It's just nine months before summer, Score!

Anyway, keep an eye out for buses, and students on their way to school. I'm sure the sheriff's office will be lying in wait at school zones, so watch your speed.

The Hobo Fire off Jacks Valley Road was stopped at 1.7 acres on Friday. Just imagine what they'll do when those hydrants are fired up.

Airgov.now has Gardnerville as the worst spot in Nevada with an air quality rating of 152, which is barely in the unhealthy range. There are worst spots in the West, though.

There's a chance of thunderstorms today south of Highway 50, increasing Tuesday. Today expect sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. The wind picks upÂ out of the west at 15 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier, tin ear and all. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com