The Aug. 13 R-C Morning Report

Highway 89 is down to one lane across the West Fork in Hope Valley. Kurt Hildebrand photo

rcam0813

Genoa, Nev. — We’ll see today if the Planning Commission has a Road to Damascus moment as they discuss a subdivision map for an eight-unit subdivision behind Damascus Road Christian Assembly. A variance request has been dropped after it was redesigned.

A 16-unit project north of Jacks Valley is seeking a second continuance today. Willow Hills is recommended for denial by the planning staff. The Planning Commission meets 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse.

I suspect first day of school will be top of mind for school board trustees at their 4 p.m. meeting today at the Airport Training Center on Airport Road in Minden.

The Lillian Virgin Finnegan statue was lowered into place on Monday morning. Roger Falcke sent me a photo of the proceedings, but I’d prefer her big reveal to be without a strap around her neck, so I’ll defer for the time being. Meanwhile, volunteers are making candy in preparation for next month’s Candy Dance.

The only stop light in Alpine County is at Pickett’s Junction wile work continues on the bridge over the West Fork of the Carson River. Work is expected to continue through the end of September.

It’s going to warm up a tad today with the high temperature hitting 91 degrees under sunny skies. There won’t be much of a breeze today with the wind picking up to 5 mph in the afternoon and blowing 5-10 mph tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com