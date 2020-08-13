The Aug. 13, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Douglas County School bus drivers toured the Valley on Wednesday in preparation for school's start on Monday.

Genoa, Nev. — A new Gardnerville native was born in the parking lot of Chase Bank at 3:50 p.m. after a Douglas dispatcher talked the expectant father through the birthing. Little Conner and mother are healthy and doing fine.

Douglas County school bus drivers practiced their routes around Carson Valley on Wednesday as they prepare for the start of school on Monday. It will be almost exactly five months since those buses have transported Valley students. Routes are in today’s paper and online. We’ll be publishing Tahoe routes around the end of the month.

A man in his early 60s fell out of his boat and into Red Lake around lunchtime on Friday and drowned. The man was recovered on Saturday after a dive team from El Dorado County responded to aid Alpine County deputies and rescuers. Alpine is not releasing his name pending autopsy.

We managed to get through Wednesday’s red flag warning without any big fires, thankfully. Expect crowds to return to Lake Tahoe this weekend as an excessive heat has been issued for the Central Valley with highs forecast to hit 108 degrees at times.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 91 degrees, with the Zephyr picking up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday.

