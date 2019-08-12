The Aug. 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s the first day of school, which means the buses will be rolling, the school zones signs will be flashing and there will be lots of young people crossing our busy thorougfares. Keep an eye out for pedestrians and school buses this morning.

Firefighters remembered the crew of the C-130 tanker killed June 18, 2002, on Saturday near Walker. The event culminated in the unveiling of a new memorial marker for the crew, including Carson Valley resident Steve Wass.

The Perseid Meteor Shower should be visible in the early morning sky tonight after the full moon sets early Tuesday morning. I’m up early this morning, so I’ll see if I can wish upon a falling star.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for eastern Nevada. Minden-Tahoe Airport reported a high of 81 degrees on Sunday. While not the coolest on record, it was a very nice weekened.

Today expect a high temperature of 87 degrees as summer begins its return, with the wind out of the west at around 5 mph.

