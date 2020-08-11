The Aug. 11, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Storm clouds roll in on Monday afternoon.

Jeff Garvin

Genoa, Nev. — School Board trustees will put the final touches on opening plans at their 4 p.m. virtual meeting today. School begins in Carson Valley on Monday. If you want to provide input to the board, you can email boardclerk@dcsd.k12.nv.us or visit dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com/boardnews for information about how to log in.

County and planning commissioners are meeting jointly and virtually 1 p.m. today to discuss the Douglas County master plan process. Work is underway to finalize the text portions of the plan. Go to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click on agendas and minutes.

A search for a missing boater on Lake Tahoe will resume this morning. Douglas County Marine 7 was out off Cave Rock on Monday evening investigating. Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is expected to scour the shoreline today.

While all that is going on, we’re also going to be in the middle of a fire weather watch, starting at noon. We had a classic outflow wind event in Gardnerville and Minden on Monday.

Today expect scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 89 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent, but the lightning activity level is 4, which translates into 11-15 strikes in a 5-minute period around the storms.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com