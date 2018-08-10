The Aug.10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Organizers estimated 225-250 vehicles participated in the Hot August Nights Poker Run on Thursday, though the smoke may have thinned out some of the spectators.

There will be some wet dogs at Heritage Park this afternoon as Splash Dogs gets underway for the weekend. Registration starts 2 p.m. today in Gardnerville with the first plunge following close after.

Highway 4 is closed as the Donnell Fire continues to burn north into Alpine County. The fire's Â at 20,000 acres in heavy timber and grew 1,800 acres on Thursday. It might be contained by Sept. 1.

We're looking at unhealthy air levels this morning in Gardnerville, though not as bad as Carson City. Reno's readings are not too bad thanks to the giant fans they're using to blow the smoke away from Hot August Nights. Just a theory.

The smoke is here to stay for the weekend, but there's a chance thundershowers could clean it out a bit next week. Despite the forecasts, we still haven't had a 100-degree day this month. Today the high is forecast for 97, so maybe that will do the trick. Expect the winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.