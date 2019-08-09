The Aug. 10 R-C Morning Report

A peacock just after it crossed Jacks Valley Road on Thursday morning.

peacock

Genoa, Nev. — A small fire along Highway 88 was brought under control in good order on Thursday afternoon. At under a tenth of an acre, the 88 fire was spotted around 3 p.m. It was one of 21 small fires reported by the Sierra Front over the past two days.

I heard the couple arrested in Utah was connected to the Ranchos Subaru theft because they still had the registration in their possession.

Between the MEFIYI banquet and the SummerFest it’s going to be a busy Friday night. If you’re out and about this evening between 6 and 8 p.m., stop by Heritage Park in Gardnerville and check out the library’s new bookmobile. Maybe even stick around and catch the movie.

If you missed the Poker Run in Minden, I understand there’s another opportunity to check out some classics at Carson Valley Golf Course on Saturday morning as they do their first Hot August Nights Golf Tournament. There will probably be some great old cars there, too.

It was 86 degrees at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Thursday and it’s only supposed to hit 83 degrees today under sunny skies with southwest winds 10-15 mph out of the southwest gusting to 30 mph.

