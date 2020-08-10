The Aug. 10, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Hungry chicks anticipate a meal at Topaz Ranch Estates' resident John Flaherty's birdhouse.

John Flaherty/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — As of last week, only 133 students had signed up for Douglas Nevada Online and there were 165 packets out. That’s a pretty small percentage of the school district’s 5,549 students. Those numbers will determine how many seats will be available for in-person school this semester.

School Board trustees meet on Tuesday to finalize plans for the opening of school in Carson Valley next week. The question for the board is whether to allow schools with more room to teach more grade levels, or to leave all the schools at the same level.

I will post the school bus schedules later this morning after I go over them one more time. The plan is to print them in Thursday’s edition, but that may depend on forces beyond the boundaries of Douglas County.

Douglas topped the 200-case mark in the coronavirus outbreak, with 205 cases as of Sunday, with 44 active and no deaths. There were six new cases over the weekend. Another community testing event is 8-11 a.m. Friday at Douglas High School in Minden.

I expect Tuesday’s fire weather watch will be upgraded to a red flag warning at some point today if the forecast holds. Expect a chance of isolated thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today with a high temperature near 94 degrees. Winds will gust to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com