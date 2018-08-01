The Aug. 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Justice of the Peace candidates Cassandra Jones and Erik Levin will be at today's Douglas County Republican Women luncheon, 11 a.m. at the Carson Valley Inn. Trouble starts at 11:45 a.m.

Minden Town Board members will discuss the purchase of mobile traffic control devices to gather data about excessive speeding in parts of the town. Minden meets 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.

Genoans may make a decision about whether and how much they support a plan to revise the vacation home rental ordinance that could see it expand into Carson Valley. Genoans meet 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall.

We might see some improvement to the air quality this afternoon as the breezes pick up . The National Weather Service says winds will help disperse the smoke.

Today expect hazy conditions with a high temperature near 96 degrees with the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

