The Aug. 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There may be some conversation about the development agreement with Park Holdings and the county over Muller Lane Parkway today, but I’m betting they’ll bundle it all into the special meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss a resolution dedicating Aug. 16 to the Lillian Virgin statue in Genoa. I’ve been watching Genoa Company’s progress on that and they added a big honkin’ chunk of concrete in the last week that might be the base. Commissioners meet 1 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

If you’d like to learn more about the use of Naloxone, Partnership Douglas County is hosting a session 5 p.m. today at their offices, 1625 Highway 88, in Minden. Naloxone is what they administer to prevent an opioid overdose from killing someone. To find out more, contact the Partnership at 782-8611.

A nice palate cleanser after that session would be listening to the Millennium Bugs perform at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Minden. That starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults. Bring a seat, but leave the dog at home.

There’s still a few patches of snow clinging to the north faces of the Sierra, including Jobs Peak. We had a good winter, but this year’s high temperatures are a full 4 degrees cooler than average, according to National Weather Service Records. This year’s average high is 63.9 degrees so far, down from 67.9 degrees.

It hasn’t been particularly colder, either, with the average low at 32.9 degrees for the first seven months of the year, up from 31.3 degrees.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 90 degrees. The wind will pick up to 10-15 mph out of the west, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com