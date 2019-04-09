The April 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas school officials are projecting a $1.9 million hit if a new funding formulas being proposed at the Legislature is approved. Superintendent Teri White said at least nine Nevada districts will be adversely affected. The Douglas County School Board hears the district's tentative budget 4 p.m. today at the Lake Tahoe Visitor's Authority in Stateline.

Planning commissioners are scheduled to discuss a request for a bed and breakfast on Foothill Road just south of Muller Lane. There's also a major modification of the Valley Knolls project north of Sundridge. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

We've had windier nights, with Minden Tahoe Airport recording a 28 mph gust at 2:20 a.m. We just barely hit 70 degrees for the first time in 2019 on Monday. We also got a little rain on the west side this morning.

Recommended Stories For You

The forecast for today includes rain, thunder, sun and snow, so a typical Nevada Day. I doubt we'll see much of the latter. The high is expected to hit 50 with southwest winds gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com