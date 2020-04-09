The April 9, 2020 R-C Morning Report

Sue Dargusch sent in this photo of a cloud that looks like an eagle last week.

Eagle Cloud

Genoa, Nev. — There are a couple of drive-in Easter and Good Friday church services in the Valley that may be covered in the governor’s ban on drive-in and pop-up services issued Wednesday night. That was long after The R-C’s print edition had gone to bed.

Publically accessible golf courses, swimming pools tennis and basketball courts were ordered closed by the governor on Wednesday. Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa will remain as open as it ever is this time of year.

Parks in Douglas County are generally open, because it would require a lot of work to close them. Fencing off Lampe Park, for example, would be an expensive prospect. I’d prefer deputies spent their time chasing criminals than kids out of parks.

Our brief balance between active and recovered coronavirus cases vaporized on Wednesday night when a ninth Douglas case was announced. As of last night, there were five active cases and four recoveries in the county.

The National Weather Service is betting even money on whether it rains today. The snow level is up around 7,000 feet and forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and a high near 57 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com