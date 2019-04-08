The April 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The end is in sight for the Douglas County budget cycle with meetings 3 p.m. today and Wednesday. Commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden. I believe I heard a little meeting fatique on Thursday night.

Douglas merchants had a fair January with a 4.3 percent increase in taxable sales to $58.8 million. It was actually the lowest increase in the state that month, according to the Department of Taxation.

The Minden Library is celebrating National Library Week with a guess jar and children's book swap. For more about what's going on visit library.douglascountynv.gov

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high creeping up toward 70. It will be breezy today with 15-20 mph southwest winds gusting to 35 mph at times.