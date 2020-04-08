The April 8, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The full moon and clouds early this morning over the Carson Range. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — While last among Western Nevada counties, Douglas is far from the lowest Census response in the Silver State. At 43.4 percent, Douglas is behind Churchill, Lyon, Carson and Washoe. Esmeralda County has the worst response at 1.7 percent.

I suspect the large number of PO boxes in Douglas and the cow counties is contributing to the reduced response. I’m told that those of us who get our mail that way should be seeing Census forms in our boxes over the next few weeks.

Douglas County approved a $43 million tentative budget on Tuesday for submission to the state next week. County CFO Terry Willoughby said she’s looking at a possible 5-10 percent decrease in revenues from the coronavirus outbreak.

There was a little 1.34 magnitude shaker at 3 a.m. near where Leviathan Mine Road crosses into California. Just a reminder that Prison Hill isn’t the only geologically active spot in Western Nevada.

We might see some light showers today through tonight, with the snow level around 6,700 feet climbing to 7,800 feet. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 62 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the east at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com