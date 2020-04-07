The April 7, 2020, R-C Morning Report

James Moore said the snow near Indian Hills was like pogonip on Monday morning during his hike with Lilly.

Snowy hike

Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County closed Blue Lakes Road to all but homeowners on Monday as a result of orders from the governor and the Alpine County Public Health Officer. The Blue Lakes Snow Park is also closed.

Douglas County starts grappling with a budget that’s expected to take a big hit as a result of the coronavirus today. The meeting is at 1 p.m. You can watch at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvD0-J2JmZw&feature=youtu.be

Submit public comment by calling 775-783-6007 during the meeting.

Design review for a 51-unit, 4.24-acre project at Gilman Avenue and Chichester Drive goes before the Gardnerville Town Board 4:30 p.m. today. The site is zoned multi-family residential that was approved with the Ranch at Gardnerville before the Great Recession. Follow the meeting live at https://www.facebook.com/GardnervilleNV/You can text comments to 775-790-7975.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported responding to 23 wrecks on Monday morning thanks in part to icy roads. Heavenly Valley snow telemetry shows the snow depth is up 9 inches since Sunday morning.

Today’s forecast includes a decreasing chance of rain or snow before noon with the snow level around 4,800 feet climbing to 6,500 feet in the afternoon. Expect a high temperature of 52 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com