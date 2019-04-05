The April 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners approved the appointment of lifelong resident Susie L. Jackson to the Minden Town Board on Thursday evening. Jackson is the daughter of Sen. "Jake" Jacobsen, R-Minden.

Vacation home rentals debate returned on Thursday as the Sierra Nevada Realtors asked for a delay of implementation of life-safety inspections by Tahoe-Douglas firefighters included in the new fire ordinance. The inspections are currently done by Community Development.

We've got a busy Saturday coming up with the Green Living Day at Whit Hall in Genoa and Mr. DHS at the CVIC Hall on Saturday night. For more events pick up a copy of The R-C, on stands now, only a buck.

We could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph in Carson Valley starting late this morning making travel difficult for high profile vehicles. Snow levels with this weather system are expected to remain above 7,000 feet with 3-8 inches possible at higher elevations.

Today calls for scattered showers after 11 a.m. with partly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, when they're not blasting.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com