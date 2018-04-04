The April 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I learned Tuesday that former Douglas High, Pau-Wa-Lu Middle, Carson Valley Middle and Gardnerville Elementary Principal Charlie Condron died on March 28. Charlie also served on the Minden Town Board and as deputy federal water master on the East Fork.

We also lost Bobby Wartgow, who saved so many lives as an East Fork paramedic during his career. I don't have details yet, but I believe they are forthcoming. Like Charlie, Bobby was a Douglas High graduate. My deepest condolences to both their immediate families and to the larger family they left behind in those of us who knew and loved them.

Even the heavens will weep as a warm wet storm arrives in Western Nevada. The rain is expected to arrive on Thursday evening. We could see an inch in the Valley, but the prospect of 2-4 inches of rain falling on that new snowpack on the Sierra Crest is what's going to cause the Carson River to rise, a fitting tribute to one of its former stewards.

Minden Town Board members are meeting 5:30 p.m. today to work out what to do about manager Jenifer Davidson's departure for her new job as Douglas County assistant manager. Also on the agenda are the renovation of Lucerne, a proposal for an urban fishing pond on Martin Slough and proposed work on the park and gazebo. The Town Board meets in the CVIC Hall.

Genoans will hear an update on the Lillian Virgin Candy Dance statue at their 6:30 p.m. meeting today. The statue project goes to the Douglas County Planning Commission next week.

County commissioners continue to wade through the tentative budget 1 p.m. today. On Tuesday, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Dr. Steve Lewis confirmed he is retiring on June 30. He told commissioners that his replacement is a priority for the university, but that so far no movement had occurred on that front.

Today, expect partly sunny skies with a high of 67 degrees. The wind will be blowing out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.