The April 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — About 500 people are expected to attend Western Heritage Days in Genoa April 26-28. The event is a benefit for Friends of Genoa and features two big concerts and several free mini-porch concerts around town, which will be free. The Genoa Town Board agreed to close off the east side of Main Street for parking, but balked at closing Nixon Street.

The live stream died during county budget hearings on Wednesday. Commissioners are back 9 a.m. this morning to discuss budgets covered by the room tax fund, which includes parks & recreation.

The Town of Minden will get about 15 acres bigger under two ordinances being introduced this afternoon at the Douglas County commissioners meeting. Of that, 5.44 acres is for a project in Mack Land and the other 9.38 acres is to annex the project underway on the north side of highways 395 and 88. No presentation or public comment is expected to be taken on any of the ordinance introductions.

Commissioners will also consider appointing Susie Jackson to the Minden Town Board. Jackson was unanimously endorsed by the board to replace Glen Radtke. Commissioners meet starting 1 p.m. at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The National Weather Service is expecting a blustery Friday afternoon with southwest to west winds gusting to 30-40 mph, and 45-55 mph in windprone areas along the 395-88 corridor.

We might see some isolated showers after 11 a.m. today, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 59. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com