The April 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man faces sentencing this morning for up to an additional four years in prison. Ray Edward Brashears, 33, admitted to one count of possession of a false identity card in Douglas County District Court in March. He's already serving a 12-32-month prison sentence after his probation on an earlier case for felony check fraud was revoked.

County commissioners will be finalizing the tentative budget today and Tuesday. They're planning on 16 hours of meetings between the two sessions starting at 8 a.m. today.

Warm weather had people out working on their yards Friday and Saturday, which led to a couple of gas lines being hit. Calling 811 two days before digging might save you from having to call 911 after striking natural gas.

There's a chance of light snow in the passes of southern Lyon and Mineral counties and a winter weather advisory in place for Mono County. If you're headed south tonight, make sure and check with nvroads.com or Caltrans to make sure the way is clear.

It just looked like it was going to rain most of Sunday. Today's forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high temperature of 58 degrees and the wind out of the north in the afternoon.