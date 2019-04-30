The April 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County Engineer Erik Nilssen is the presumptive new Gardnerville town manager, pending the background check and negotiations. The town's backup is Jenni Cartwright. In true Gardnerville tradition, town board members made quick work of the task of interviewing candidates and was done by 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Douglas County commissioners wrap the tentative budget 3 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 8thSt. Minden. They're also going to discuss the transportation and the capital improvement plans.

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair featuring more than 30 businesses 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall in Minden. The Census Bureau is supposed to be there, so it might be a chance to hook up with those folks for Census season.

Might be a good idea to disconnect the hoses tonight because Western Nevada is under a freeze warning 3-9 a.m. Wednesday. Expect morning lows to drop to near 20 degrees for locations near the river. We could also see some ice patches on Sierra roads.

Expect cold, wet conditions north of Highway 50 later today with a chance of rain-snow mixing in the foothills. There's a reduced chance of rain in the Valley but there will be wind. The high temperature is expect to hit the lower 50s today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com