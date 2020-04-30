The April 30, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Katherine Replogle took this photo of the Carson Range from the Pine Nuts. We're allowed to go outside, and should, safely.

Pinenut Hike

Genoa, Nev. — Yonder come the commissioners, piece of paper in their hands.

They’ve gone to see the governor, want to free their land.

With apologies to John Fogerty’s “Midnight Special”

Commissioners are gathering this morning to sign a letter to Gov. Sisolak they approved Wednesday asking the governor to allow Douglas County to reopen. The county is hoping the governor will modify his executive order that closes all but essential businesses. Sisolak is scheduled to address the state tonight on what his plan is for the lockdown over the next month.

Meanwhile, Douglas appears to continue to be flattening the curve with no new cases since Saturday and several recoveries. The tally as of Wednesday night was seven active cases and a dozen recovered, and no deaths.

Jacks Valley Elementary teachers are conducting a car parade through Indian Hills and Sunridge around lunchtime today.

There are a score of letters over four pages in today’s edition of The Record-Courier, mostly related to the election. If you sent in a letter and it didn’t show up, send me a note.

Expect sunny skies with the temperature hitting 76 degrees, with winds out of the southeast 10-15 mph shifting to the west, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com