The April 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners continue their budget hearings 3 p.m. today. They got through Redevelopment Area No. 1 on Tuesday night, with discussion on redevelopment funding for the extension of Vista Grande and improvements to Genoa buildings.

Genoans will be discussing requests for Western Heritage Days scheduled for 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27. Organizers are seeking the partial closure of Nixon Street and parking on the east side of Main Street from the Genoa Country Store to Genoa Station. The town board meets 6:30 p.m. tonight.

A park proposed for Heybourne Meadows Phase V, located off Buckeye Road, goes before the Minden Town Board members, who meet 5:30 p.m. tonight in the CVIC Hall.

There's a break in the weather today before the rains return on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 59 degrees.

