The April 3, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A jay yells at me on Wednesday morning as I took his photo. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — On Thursday morning, health officials reported a Carson resident was the first person to recover from the coronavirus in the quad county area covered by Carson City Health and Human Services.

School board trustees are meeting 3 p.m. today to consider applications of candidates for superintendent via Zoom. I bet they’re aware of the recent news stories about the program. If you use https://zoom.us/j/339686813 to participate, make sure and download the latest update.

Douglas County is bracing for the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak as part of its budgeting process. On Thursday County Manager Patrick Cates said the county relies on the hospitality sector for 11 percent of its gross county product and 23 percent of its jobs.

The county’s economy was running hot ahead of the coronavirus cliff, but Chief Financial Officer Terri Willoughby said counties are preparing for a 16 percent drop in room tax dollars.

We may get the results today from the petition drive to put Redevelopment Area No. 2 on the November ballot. The Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority is projecting the meeting where they’ll request funding from redevelopment will be April 16.

Some April showers are definitely in the forecast for this weekend. There could be some snow in the mix, but most of that will be up top. Unsettled weather is supposed to stick around through Thursday at least.

It will be a bit breezy today but sunny with a high temperature of 58 degrees. Expect the wind out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com.