The April 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Bay Area man wanted for two murders who tried to shoot it out with deputies on Friday night could appear in East Fork Justice Court this morning.

Gardnerville Town Board members are starting to interview candidates for manager 1 p.m. today at the town offices. The interviews are public, but the real action will hit around 5:45 p.m. which is when the board wraps up interviews and could pick a candidate.

The West Fork crested over the weekend at 13.43 feet in Woodfords, just under the 13.5-foot flood stage. The peak crest this year was 14.37 feet on April 7. I haven't received any reports that any Carson Valley roads were closed by high water.

Cooler temperatures will turn off the tap on the rivers this week with rain possible on Tuesday, which figures since I already started watering.

Expect a high temperature of 70 degrees under sunny skies with the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com