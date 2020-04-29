The April 29, 2020, R-C Morning Report

J.T. Humphrey's photo of the National Guard C-130s on Tuesday.

Flyby

Genoa, Nev. — No structures were lost in a fire off Pine Nut Creek Road on Tuesday morning. Property owners were burning construction debris and part of a pasture next to a shed, but the outbuilding survived uncharred. That’s more than can be said for the owners’ ears after the fires were extinguished, because they were burning stuff they weren’t supposed to without a permit.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear an update of the response to the coronavirus outbreak. The meeting is at 1 p.m. today. You can watch at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZGZzftLyrg and send comments to http://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/board_of_county_commissioners/public_comment

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue responded to Highway 208 and JackWright Pass to recover a deceased man who was the subject of a prior search. The call came around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. They’re still at it this morning.

Anyone who forgot they weren’t supposed to park along Highway 28 where it says no parking got a reminder in the form of nearly 70 tickets from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

We missed setting the record high on Tuesday by a degree. The Airport recorded 84 degrees, degree shy of the 85-degree record set in 2007. The record for today is 88 degrees, and our forecast high temperature is 83 degrees under partly sunny skies. The southwest wind will cool things off this afternoon at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com