The April 28, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Genoa's apple trees are perfuming the air with their blooms, promising a substantial crop this fall.

applecrop

Genoa, Nev. — The National Guard flyby is noon to 1 p.m. today. Think of it as the biggest neighborhood parade to date. The High Rollers C-130 is scheduled to be over Carson Valley Medical Center and Gardnerville at 12:10 p.m. They’ll only be over for about five minutes so don’t blink.

I’ve got independent confirmation that the new asymptomatic coronavirus testing phone number is working if you’re game. Call 775-434-1450 between 8 and 5 today.

Three percent of the water locked up in the snowpack melted off overnight. The Carson River’s West Fork is supposed crest at 12.6 feet early Thursday morning in Woodfords, which is a smidge over the action stage. Minor flood stage is 13.5 feet. The East Fork should crest at 11.2 feet, well short of the 13-foot action stage.

I think it’s safe to say there’s going to be an apple crop this fall. The trees are humming and even some of Carson Valley’s oldest denizens are getting into the act.

A man up in the north Valley sliced himself open with a saw and had to be taken for treatment. Fortunately, the hospitals aren’t all that full, which is good news. But it’s still better to be careful than to test things.

It’s 41 degrees outside already and we’re looking at a high temperature today of 84, which is within a degree of the record for the day, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sunny skies and the wind out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com