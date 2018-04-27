The April 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A fire in Diamond Valley grew to 8 acres, according to the Sierra Front. Helicopters and hand crews will be working today to build a containment line. We'll see if there's even a plume coming from it later this morning.

A fire near Doolittle Curve on Kingsbury Grade torched a Jeep Cherokee at around 2 p.m. Thursday. That's a third fire on the Grade in four days. Firefighters did a good job keeping this one out of the brush.

Nevada's oldest town will also be one of the busiest this weekend, kicking off with the Arbor Day celebration in Mormon Station State Historic Park at 9:30 a.m. The Chautauquans will be at the Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. On Saturday, the Genoa Western Heritage Celebration takes over the town with Native American demonstrations, Western music and cowboy poetry.

Tree City USA Gardnerville will be celebrating Arbor Day 4 p.m. today in Heritage Park by planting a tree with the help of Cub and Girl Scouts.

There's competing events tonight, including the sit-down dinner at the Carson Valley Museum & Historical Society in Gardnerville and the barbecue and concert in Genoa, but I don't know if there are still tickets for either of those.

I'm pretty sure you'll be able to get into opening night of "The Underpants" being performed by the Carson Valley Community Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday night, with a Sunday matinee. Tickets are $15 at the Copeland Building Annex in Minden before 5 p.m.

The thunderstorms have passed for now, but expect today to be breezy with the winds out of the southwest this afternoon at 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. The high temperature is expected to hit 68 degrees.