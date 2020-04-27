The April 27, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Sierra Creek flows north of Genoa. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The phone lines open 8 a.m. today for Douglas County residents to sign up to receive a coronavirus test. Call 782-9090 to schedule an appointment. The tests determine how many people have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms.

The number of Douglas residents who have recovered from the coronavirus passed the number of active cases over the weekend. The tally on Sunday was 19 cases with nine active cases and 10 recovered.

My sample ballot arrived in the mail on Saturday, so here we go. If you see a race you want to weigh in on there’s still time to check your registration and make changes at govotedouglas.com or registertovotenv.gov

It’s going to warm up into the mid-80s this week, which means the snowpack is melting off in a hurry. While it will be warm, it will be 5 degrees short of the records if the forecast holds.

Today expect the high to hit 76 degrees under mostly sunny skies with the wind out of the west 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com