The April 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A man was helicoptered to University of California Davis on Wednesday after a fire in the bottom floor of 128 Market St. in Stateline, which also houses the TRPA and Tahoe Transportation District. There's a small engine repair business located there, according to my searches. Here's hoping for his speedy recovery.

I heard from Valley resident Earl Mussett on Wednesday that World Tai Chi Day is 10 a.m. Saturday in Minden Park. Earl's got to be pushing 90, so that stuff must really work.

No one was hurt when a small black station wagon clocked a sign a mile south of Airport Road on Highway 395 on Wednesday morning. I know the distance because it was the Minden-Tahoe Airport 1 Mile sign.

I saw people taking photos of the Eldorado Savings temperature sign reading 83 degrees on Wednesday. The official high temperature in Gardnerville was 79. Today's high temperature is forecast to come within 4 degrees of the record 86 degrees set in 1926.

Expect 82 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The wind will start out at 5 mph out of the southwest, shifting to the east. It will be breezier should any squalls pop up.