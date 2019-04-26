The April 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The flood watch for the West Fork has been changed to a flood advisory with the Weather Service acknowledging the river will barely hit flood stage of 13.5 feet at Woodfords 1 a.m. Sunday. If anything, expect some water on Mottsville and maybe Centerville lanes.

Mormon Station State Historic Park will be chock full of Minden and Jacks Valley school kids this morning to watch a couple of trees be planted for Arbor Day.

That's just part of the party that will be in Genoa this weekend. Western Heritage Days features two concerts and several free acts, presentations and displays during the day on Saturday.

Saturday is also Douglas High School's prom, so watch for limos around the Valley as dressed-up teens visit the Valley's scenic locations for photos.

Thursday was a scorcher with the high hitting 82 degrees in Minden, 3 degrees short of the 1992 record. Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 78 degrees. The wind will be out of the west 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

