The April 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Five people have thrown their hats into the ring for Gardnervile Town Manager, including Lisa Granahan, Greg Severance, Jenni Cartwright, Glen Martel and Erik Nilssen. Town board members are scheduled to conduct interviews starting 1 p.m. Monday.

Further proof that snow generates gaming revenue came in this morning. The Stateline casinos reported $15.9 million for the month of March, up 9.16 percent from last year, according to the state. The casinos are still running slightly more than a point behind last year's total in the third quarter.

A minor accident tied up Main Street through Gardnerville for more than an hour on Wednesday. The wreck occurred at 2 p.m. at High School Street, just as Carson Valley Middle School was letting out and backed up southbound traffic nearly to the Copeland Building.

Some pots bear watching and the West Fork is one of them. As of 6:05 a.m. this morning, the river crested at 13.16 feet at Woodfords. I'll take another drive around, but Mottsville and Centerville lanes were both dry on Wednesday afternoon.

Today expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 81 degrees. The wind will be out of the west 5-10 mph this afternoon. The record for today was 85 degrees set in 1992, according to the Weather Service.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com