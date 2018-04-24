The April 24 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — When I heard Centerville roundabout construction hadn't even closed a lane on Monday I had to go down and look. The Granite Construction truck with all the signs on board pulled up the same time I did around 2:30 p.m. I figure they'll start diverting traffic today, maybe.

Meanwhile, culvert work on Highway 395 just outside of Minden has those lanes all cattywampus. I'm sure the road rage reported from that vicinity on Monday had something to do with it.

Members of the Douglas Animal Welfare Group picked up 340 pounds of trash along Dump Road on Saturday. Missy the dog joined them for a photo op before finishing her walk with a volunteer.

Recommended Stories For You

It was a gorgeous weekend with a high temperature of 78 degrees, six degrees short of the record set in 2012. The temperature would have to reach 84 degrees today to break the record set in 1946.

That's unlikely with today's high temperature expected to hit 75. The wind will be calm, picking up out of the east at 5 mph this afternoon.