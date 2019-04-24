The April 24 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A vehicle hit the building across Virginia Ranch Road from Carson Valley Medical Center around 9 a.m. Monday. No one was in the office involved and the driver of a GMC was taken to the center for treatment.

A flood watch has been issued for the West Fork of the Carson River through Carson Valley. The West Fork is forecast to approach flood stage late Thursday and Friday nights, which could make for soggy Friday and Saturday mornings along the west side of the Valley.

At worst, motorists should expect some water over Mottsville and Centerville lanes. I've been watching the river and while running high, it is still well within its banks.

We could see some thunderstorms this afternoon as the high temperature climbs to 78 degrees. The wind is supposed to pick up to 5-10 mph this afternoon. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrnd@recordcourier.com