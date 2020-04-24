The April 24, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Apple blossoms bloom in Genoa. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Arbor Day and the fruit trees are blooming and so is the buck brush and desert peach. Bad news for allergy sufferers, but a beautiful beginning to spring.

Warm temperatures mean there’s going to be lots of very cold water in the streams and river as the snowpack starts to melt off. Temperatures are supposed to climb to 10-15 degrees above average to record levels by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee are meeting virtually 8:30 a.m. today to reallocate equipment being purchased with a United We Stand grant and hear an update on the coronavirus response.

Today would have been the start of the Genoa Western Heritage Festival had the coronavirus outbreak occurred. Nevada’s oldest town is looking at canceling or postponing the summer concert series in Genoa Park and its Fourth of July celebration.

Apparently the news isn’t getting out that backyard burning is over. East Fork responded to a backyard burn in the north Valley around lunchtime on Thursday. You’re not supposed to be burning unless you’ve gone to http://eastforkfire.org to get a permit, which is where it says in big red letters you’re not supposed to be burning.

Today will be sunny and warm with a high of 75 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph in the afternoon, gusting to up to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com