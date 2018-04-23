The April 23 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The buses should be back out on the street this morning after the end of Spring Break in Douglas County. The school zones in Gardnerville and on Highway 88 will be back in place, too.

Today is the first day of work on the Highway 88 and Centerville roundabout. That means one lane with a pilot car starting around 6 a.m. today. Expect more traffic in Gardnerville from people dodging the whole mess either today, or Tuesday, after this morning's commuters learn their lesson.

I'll see what I can find out about the weekend's wrecks, which included Friday's head-on in Topaz Ranch Estates and a rollover in the Pine Nuts on Saturday afternoon.

I started my tomatoes in a box on Sunday, since I know it will be too cold for them for quite sometime. Weather Service says the average last hard freeze of the season in Minden is May 16, with the latest on record on June 13, later than any Western Nevada location outside of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Subtract a couple of degrees and add a week for Genoa and the foothills.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 73 degrees today. We're supposed to approach 80 by Thursday before another front arrives in time for the weekend.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com