The April 23 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Reservations for Indian Creek Campground in Alpine County are available for the season starting today at recreation.gov. The campground officially opens on May 3. According to the BLM, all campsites are available for online booking.

The latest forecast for the West Fork shows it coming to within an inch or so of flood stage at Woodfords 1 a.m. Friday. That usually translates into some water over Mottsville Lane, and maybe Centerville down from Foothill. If you've lived along there for any amount of time, you know the drill.

Minden-Tahoe Airport topped out at 68 degrees on Monday. We're supposed to see 74 degrees under sunny skies today with a light breeze out of the northeast at 5 mph.

