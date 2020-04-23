The April 23, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Petitioners seeking to recall the governor were out in Gardnerville on Wednesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

recallsisolak

Genoa, Nev. — We may be receiving sample ballots in the mail over the next few days. Unlike previous sample ballots, they won’t be customized, but will include all the candidates on the primary ballot. That means not everyone on your sample ballot will be on your final ballot depending on your party affiliation and where you live.

A multi-family project at the Gardnerville roundabout is moving forward with a virtual land division hearing set for 2 p.m. today. The project is dividing the 62.57 acre parcel along the zoning boundary.

The meeting portal is at http://www.douglascountynv.gov You can comment by emailing planning@douglasnv.us. Apparently, you have to get a Zoom invitation to watch particular items.

A Douglas County man in his 40s tested positive for coronavirus, we found out last night and at least one Douglas resident has joined the list of recoveries. We’re at 17 total cases, with 10 active and seven recoveries.

I’m asking if we can implement something by ZIP Code like Washoe has, though I’m not sure it will actually provide more useful information than we’re getting now.

Cool temperatures are keeping the snowpack nicely on the mountain, hitting it to 91 percent, with Hagans Meadow in the Carson River basin cranking up to 133 percent of average for this time of year.

But with warmer temperatures coming this weekend approaching 80 degrees, we’re probably going to see some real runoff in the coming weeks. That water is going to be really cold coming off the mountains, so be careful around it.

Expect sunny skies with a high temperature near 73 degrees with the wind out of the northwest at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com