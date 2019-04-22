The April 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School is back in session in Douglas County after spring break. Watch out for buses this morning. School remains in session until the first of June with Douglas High graduation on D-Day.

Today is Earth Day so it's a good time to renew your vows to recycle. While Douglas Disposal's recycling center is closed on Mondays, there are other places you can drop off material in Douglas County.

The West Fork at Woodfords is expected to climb to nearly flood stage of 13.5 feet early Friday morning. We're looking at 12.3 feet for the East Fork entering Carson Valley around the same time, which is short of the 13-foot action stage.

Expect today to be breezy with the northeast wind 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The high temperature is expected to hit 68 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com