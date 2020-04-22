The April 22, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Today is Earth Day in Nevada's top recycling county. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Earth Day in the recyclingest county in Nevada. Douglas has a recycling rate of 51.6 percent according to the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection. Carson City is next highest with just over half that. The recycling center at the landfill is an essential service and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Schools will definitely be closed through the rest of the semester under the order issued by the governor on Tuesday. Meals will be distributed through the end of the school year and distance learning will be the rule.

I’m sure people are already spitballing ideas for celebrating graduation. I guess Davelyn Miyashiro’s leis will be welcome at graduation this year, no matter what form it takes.

A Douglas woman in her 40s was reported as a coronavirus case on Tuesday evening and we had on recovery, bringing the county up to 16 cases with 10 active. Three folks are hospitalized.

A woman, who was thrown from a horse around lunchtime Tuesday in the East Valley, was flown to Renown after she was rendered unconscious. There was another medical call around 2:40 p.m. near Alpine View that required Care Flight.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 72 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com