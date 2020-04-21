The April 21, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The leaderboard north of Minden. Kurt Hildebrand photo

coronavirus leaderboard

Genoa, Nev. — The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is asking visitors not to put their deputies in the position of having to ask people to leave, pointing out that campgrounds are closed to overnight use and the entire Blue Lakes Road corridors is closed.

Is shopping at Whole Food in South Lake Tahoe illegal for Nevadans? Shopping for supplies is an essential activity in both the Silver and Golden states. And I can guarantee you there are South Lake, Alpine and Mono residents shopping in Nevada. If anybody gets one of those $1,000 tickets, let me know.

That shaky spot east of Mono Lake let loose with a 4.07 magnitude quake at 10:13 p.m. and a 3.69 at around 1 a.m. I counted 20 earthquakes in the last 12 hours in that spot.

It was all quiet on the coronavirus front on Monday with no new cases in Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey and three more recoveries. According to the emergency operations center 1,124 tests have been performed as of Sunday and there are sufficient supplies to meet demands of those requiring a test.

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 67 degrees, and the wind calm, picking up to 5 mph out of the west in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com