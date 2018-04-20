The April 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's 4-20 and while I haven't seen an official announcement, I bet the authorities will be out in force looking for impaired drivers on this stoners' combination of St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo. I'm going to say the same thing I'd say either of those days, if you're going to partake, designate a driver.

It's pretty safe to say that by next 4-20, if you're pulled over by a Douglas County, you'll also be on camera. Commissioners approved a five-year contract with Axon to equip deputies with body cams. Axon is the company that brought us the Taser, which means they also brought us "Don't Taze Me Bro."

The Moffat Fire near Lone Pine grew to 1,000 acres pretty quickly on Thursday. Firefighters were able to stop it short of Highway 395, which reopened after just two hours.

Recommended Stories For You

In my regular roadwork session, commissioners approved the purchase of land from the fire district to build a basin that will stop the flow of water onto Tillman south of Patricia. That paves the way for the reconstruction of Tillman in July.

Spring returns today with sunny skies and a high temperature of 66 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the west at 5 mph calming in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com.