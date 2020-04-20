The April 20, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Gardnerville resident Tim Berube was out along Mottsville Lane on Sunday.

Genoa, Nev. — Spring break is over today and students will be learning at a distance through the end of the month at least, according to the Douglas County School District.

An out-of-control burn claimed an acre on Friday evening, according to East Fork Professional Firefighters. Open burning was closed on April 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the increased call volume due to burns.

We’re up to four people hospitalized in the coronavirus outbreak with another announced last night by Carson City Health and Human Services. The agency that serves as Douglas County’s public health officer lists 10 active Douglas cases with five recoveries. There haven’t been any deaths reported in our corner of Nevada.

Members of the Douglas County Water Conveyance Advisory Committee are meeting on three proposals 4 p.m. today, including two multi-family projects in Gardnerville. Go to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click on board meeting for info on how to participate.

Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature of 61 degrees and a chance we might see a shower or two this afternoon. The wind will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com