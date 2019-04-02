The April 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect for Kingsbury Grade this morning. The traffic camera shows snow on the road, so be careful going over the hill this morning. Highway 50 is open with controls after an avalanche closed it near Echo Summit on Monday.

Commissioners begin seven hours of budget hearings at 9 a.m. today. The session is expected to last seven hours. They don't specify, but it sounds like they could get to the East Fork Constable and security funds today. They meet in the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

The Carson Valley Trails Association is celebrating its 25thanniversary at its annual meeting 5:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

We may have already seen our 80 percent chance of rain fulfilled, but you never know. Showers and possible thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. with the high hitting 56 degrees. Expect some wind with your rain, out of the southwest 15-20 mph this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com