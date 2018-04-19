The April 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — As it turns out Highway 88 at Centerville isn't going to close next week. It's just going to be a mess as the state takes it down to one lane with a pilot car during the day while doing preparation work for closing it on April 30.

Even so, it might not be a bad idea for the roughly 13,000 motorists who use that intersection every day to find an alternate route. Since Waterloo Lane is such a mess, I wager we're going to see a lot of them in downtown Gardnerville.

A five-year contract for Douglas County deputies' body cameras goes before commissioners at their Stateline meeting 1:30 p.m. today. Undersheriff Paul Howell says the nearly $573,201 contract is a 20-25 percent discount over the original deal.

Five properties sold for back property taxes raised more than $363,000 on March 28, $37,500 of which will go to the county and the rest will be distributed to the owners or their heirs, according to a report from Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis.

We might see some snow showers today, but nothing that will stick. Expect a high today of 52 degrees under partly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.